Lathrop High School graduate Mike Dunlap hired by Milwaukee Bucks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a minute, but Mike Dunlap is headed back to the National Basketball Association. This week, the Milwaukee Bucks announced the hire of the Lathrop High graduate as an assistant coach. For the past six years, Dunlap was the head coach at his alma mater Loyola Marymount University.

The 63-year-old basketball coach previously worked on NBA benches as the head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats from 2012 to 13 and was an assistant for the Denver Nuggets from 2006 to 2008. One of Dunlap’s longest and most successful stints as a coach came with Metropolitan State when he led the NCAA Division II program to national championships in 2000 and 2002.

“Mike and Josh [Oppenheimer] have an abundance of coaching experience in the NBA and collegiate levels,” said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer in a release from the team. “Excelling in player development and teaching the game.”

The Bucks also hired Josh Oppenheimer as an assistant coach, he had been an assistant coach in 2013 to 2016 for Milwaukee. The hiring of coaches isn’t the only big decision facing the Bucks as they try and retain their two-time NBA MVP Giannis AntetoKounmpo with a long term deal. The past two seasons under Budenholzer, Milwaukee has made it to the Eastern Conference finals.

