Mat-Su schools will move entirely online until end of November

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be moving all schools currently doing in-person learning to at-home learning until Nov. 30.

The announcement was made via email by MSBSD Superintendent Randy Trani on Thursday. In the email to families, Trani said the schools will move to at-home learning between Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. While the facilities are closed, Trani said public health officials will complete contact tracing, train district nurses to contact trace, update mitigation plans and give students who are currently quarantining because of COVID-19 time to finish their isolation period.

“We recognize that all school building closures are impactful to students and their families. We are taking this action in an effort to increase our abilities to keep schools open going into the future,” Trani said in the email.

The decision to shut down all school facilities comes as many individuals schools have faced temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19 exposures. In the email, Trani said schools have also had to close because of insufficient teaching staff as well as an overburdened contact tracing system.

The email also came with a plea for families to practice good COVID-19 hygiene like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands.

Aso of Wednesday, the district is reporting 195 new COVID-19 cases in Mat-Su students within the last two weeks. A large number of those cases are reported at Wasilla High School with 19, Mat-Su Career and Technical High School with 16 and Houston Junior Senior High with 14 cases. Several schools are currently closed due to COVDI-19 exposures including American Charter School, Beryozava Elementary School, Colony High School, Colony Middle School, Meadow Lakes Elementary School, Palmer High School and Redington Junior Senior High School.

The borough held a press conference on COVID-19 on Thursday morning, which can be viewed on Alaska’s News Source’s Facebook page or below.

Mat-Su Borough holds COVID-19 press conference Posted by Alaska's News Source on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.