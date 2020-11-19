Morning fog disappears as the sun begins to peek out Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mostly sunny on Thursday after some thick early fog in Anchorage with 15 mph winds out of the north and a high of 18 degrees. Thursday night with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy and 15 mph winds, temperatures drop down to 15 degrees. Partly cloudy on Friday in Anchorage with 15 mph winds out of the northeast, 40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 26 degrees. Friday night with mostly clear skies becoming mostly cloudy after midnight, there will be snow chances. You can expect 20 mph winds and 40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as temperatures drop down to 20 degrees. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy for Saturday with 20 mph winds, but dropping down to 5-10 mph in the afternoon as temperatures warm up to 28 degrees.

Storms move over Kodiak Island on Thursday bringing early snow turning to rain by Thursday afternoon as warmer air moves up with the storm. This is the beginning of a weather pattern shift for Southcentral. This system will track into the southern Kenai Peninsula, including Seward later on Thursday and should move into Prince William Sound by Thursday evening bringing a mix of rain and snow to the area. This system weakens Friday but more storms keep the weather active in Kodiak and the Gulf Friday into Saturday. Gusty winds out of the southeast will develop in the western Gulf by Friday evening and move along the coast into Saturday. Rain should be confined to near the coast and over Kodiak Island. Unless there is a shift in the storms, for now, mountains look to block out the snowstorms for the Anchorage and the Mat-Su keeping the areas dry. The moist airflow out of the south will increase cloud cover as well as raise temperatures back to where they are supposed to be for this time of year.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, storms will be present over the eastern Bering Sea and the western mainland on Sunday. While further to the west, a ridge of high pressure builds over Russia (Kamchatka Peninsula/Western Bering Sea.) Storms south of the Aleutian Island Chain will start to trek east on Sunday, allowing for potential stormy conditions in the Gulf and Southcentral for Monday. Then storms push out of Russia on Monday, pushing the high-pressure system further to the east as well as pushing storms further into the mainland and keeping active weather going for a few more days in Southcentral. Cold air pushing down from the north and northeast will bring gusty conditions to the Alaska Peninsula on Monday. By Tuesday, high pressure moves from the Bering Sea into the Alaskan mainland while storms from Russia push east across the Bering Sea through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.