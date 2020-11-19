NTSB releases new information regarding deadly 2019 Guardian Flight crash near Kake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New information from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates the pilot of the air ambulance that crashed near Kake last may not have been buckled into his seat.

Pilot Patrick Coyle, Flight Paramedic Margaret Langston, Flight Nurse Stacie Morse and unborn daughter Delta Rae, all based out of Juneau, are presumed to have died in the January 29, 2019 crash.

Search teams never recovered their bodies.

The three took off from Anchorage in their Guardian Flight turboprop airplane bound for Kake.

The discovery comes in the NTSB’s Factual Report released Thursday. It’s the second to last phase of the investigation.

The report also says the airplane did not carry a flight data recorder, nor was it required to have it. But that might have provided more information about the crash.

Investigators did find the cockpit voice recorder. However, the last audio recorded was from May 2015.

