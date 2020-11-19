Pirate: Man with history of sexual assault allegations across multiple states, including Alaska, arrested in Idaho

Content warning: This article includes content that some readers may find disturbing.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who previously faced charges for sexual abuse in Alaska has been arrested in Idaho after additional allegations of abuse.

Pirate, formerly known as Daniel Selovich, has been arrested in Bannock County, Idaho. He is charged with aggravated battery, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the state.

Earlier this month, Pirate, 42, had allegedly met up with a woman he had met on a dating app. A detailed incident report from the Bannock County Sherrif’s Office says Pirate allegedly spent the night, left burn marks with a cigarette and scratch marks on the woman’s body, bit her, ashed his cigarette in her mouth, stuck his foot in her mouth to keep her from escaping and more.

In Alaska, Pirate had been indicted on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and assault in 2015 for allegedly taking a woman to a cabin near Manley Hot Springs. There, Pirate allegedly raped and assaulted the woman, as well as duct-taped her to him to keep her from escaping, for five weeks.

The woman died in July 2016, leaving little evidence to convict Pirate of the crimes. The charges against him were then dismissed.

In December 2019, Pirate was spotted in Fairbanks, causing disruption among Alaskans online. After he was spotted, the Fairbanks District Attorney reevaluated the 2016 decision but later confirmed the verdict was justified.

Pirate was also sentenced to four years in prison in 2010 for a case of sexually assaulting a woman in Redding, California in 2004. He also served time in prison for raping a woman in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2004. However, he was not charged for the crime until 12 years later when DNA testing showed he was a match in the case.

Pirate has additional accusations of abuse in Florida, Utah and Missouri.

