Advertisement

Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday....
Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:41 AM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.

Los Angeles Police spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. at a home in Encino, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee said police believe no foul play was involved and additional details on the death weren’t immediately released.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown.

In 2012, his ex-wife, legendary singer Whitney Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials ruled Houston’s death accidental and said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home on Jan. 31, 2015. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-partner Nick Gordon, who was found liable in her death, died earlier this year. He was 30 years old.

Gordon was never criminally charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Brown started his singing career as a member of the R&B group New Edition before becoming a solo artist with hits such as “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairbanks District Attorney conducted a review of the 2015 case against Daniel Lloyd...
Pirate: Man with history of sexual assault allegations across multiple states, including Alaska, arrested in Idaho
Coronavirus
551 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Wednesday
State of Alaska wins $1.27 million in settlement with Apple
A brown bear leaves its print in an Anchorage neighborhood
ADF&G concerned about brown bears still awake in Anchorage neighborhoods
All of Alaska's state races have been decided, barring any recounts or more absentee ballots...
All Alaska races decided after Tuesday’s results, barring recounts, outstanding ‘couple of ballots’

Latest News

A bar counter at 907 Alehouse is empty of customers, while the dining rooms host dozens of...
Businesses prepare as possible restaurant closures loom
A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew flies over a piece of debris...
NTSB releases new information regarding deadly 2019 Guardian Flight crash near Kake
(KTUU/KYES)
Fairview Recreation Center opens as additional homeless shelter
COVID-19 is having a big impact across Alaska's schools.
Preliminary Alaska school enrollment numbers show some districts face big funding challenges
Alaska state senator catches heat for anti-mask airline rant