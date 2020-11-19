State of Alaska wins $1.27 million in settlement with Apple

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A multistate settlement led by attorneys general in Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana against Apple Inc., has concluded with a $113 million settlement from Apple. The settlement will be disbursed to the coalition of over 30 states, including Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Law announced the settlement on Wednesday, saying the state will receive $1.27 million from Apple.

The settlement stems from Apple’s move in 2016 to slow down iPhone speeds once the company realized there were issues with the iPhone batteries, the Department of Law said in a statement. The investigation said Apple chose to hide the battery issues from customers and instead implement a software update in December 2016 that made iPhones slower but prevented the phones from shutting down, the statement reads.

“The attorneys general allege that Apple’s concealment of the battery issues and decision to throttle the performance of consumers’ iPhones led to Apple profiting from selling additional iPhones to consumers whose phone performance Apple had slowed,” the Department of Law said in a release.

The settlement also means Apple will have to disclose accurate information about iPhone battery health and management which must be posted on Apple’s website, installation notes and in the iPhone interface, the department said.

“Consumers expect technology companies to provide honest, accurate information about their devices,” Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen said in a prepared statement. “This settlement sends a strong message that deceptive conduct will not be tolerated.”

