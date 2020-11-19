Staying safe while outdoors this Avalanche Awareness Month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - November is Avalanche Awareness Month. The director of the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center says the key to keeping safe this winter is knowing the terrain.

“The best preparation is prevention. Know the terrain you are traveling into. Is it avalanche terrain? If so, basic avalanche knowledge is critical. Avalanche terrain is any slope around 30 degrees or steeper, including the flat areas below these slopes. Watching for red flags can greatly reduce your chance of being involved with an avalanche. These are recent avalanches, collapsing and/or cracking in the snow around you, and rapid changes in weather,” says Wendy Wagner.

You can find more information on the avalanche danger in the Chugach National Forest here and information about the risk in Hatcher Pass is available here.

The Avalanche Information Center is hosting a fundraiser on Nov. 19 from 6-7 p.m. called Snow Stories where adventurers can tell their experiences enjoying all that Alaska has to offer. More information on that event can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.