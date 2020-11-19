The intersection of Dimond and Minnesota is closed following a deadly crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say the intersection of Dimond Boulevard and Minnesota Drive will be closed for some time following a deadly crash Thursday morning.

APD says the man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Dimond Boulevard going west when he crossed into the eastbound lanes. Police say he then hit a traffic pole. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police add lanes may open periodically but advise drivers to use alternate routes.

