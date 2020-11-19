Advertisement

Utqiagvik sees last sunset of 2020

Last sunset for Utqiagvik this year, with the sun not rising again until January 22, 2021
Last sunset for Utqiagvik this year, with the sun not rising again until January 22, 2021(Kathleen Attungana)
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:30 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For only 34 minutes this afternoon, Utqiagvik saw the sun briefly rise above the horizon. The sun, which officially rose at 12:41, set shortly after around 1:30 this afternoon. It’s the last sunset that Utqiagvik will see in 2020, with the sun not expected to rise again until Jan. 22 of next year.

Although the sun has officially set, twilight will still be visible on the horizon over the next 2 months. This period of time is referred to as “polar night” and occurs because of the earth’s tilt, with all locations north of the Arctic Circle seeing polar night.

The polar night varies depending on how far north you are in the Arctic Circle from 28 days near Arctic Village to the 66 days that Utqiagvik will experience.

Here’s a timelapse of the brief sunrise/sunset in Utqiagvik from Wednesday.

