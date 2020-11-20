462 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 462 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents. No new deaths were reported on Friday leaving the state total of deaths at 100 residents and one nonresident.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, there have been a total of 26,544 COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

DHSS says at least 606 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 113 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 14 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Fifteen of these patients are on a ventilator.

The DHSS indicators for hospital capacity are in the green with 431 adult inpatient beds available and 32 adult intensive care unit beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department COVID-19 dashboard puts hospital capacity indicators in the red with only 77 of 515 adult inpatient beds and 16 ICU beds available in the municipality.

DHSS says 904,712 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, although that number does not reflect a unique number of individuals for each test.

The majority of cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 227 in Anchorage, 10 in Chugiak, 12 in Eagle River and two in Girdwood.

Three of the new cases were reported in nonresidents. Their location is unknown.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 251

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 37

Kodiak Island Borough: 10

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Five

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 33

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 15

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Five

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 44

Nome Census Area: Three

North Slope Borough: Six

Northwest Arctic Borough: Nine

City and Borough of Juneau: Two

Sitka City and Borough: Three

Bethel Census Area: 26

Dillingham: Five

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One

Kusilvak Census Area: 4

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

