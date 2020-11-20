A stormy weather pattern brings in rain, snow and gusty winds
Anchorage will see warming temperatures and increasing winds.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:10 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Strong winds over the Aleutians today, as a gust of 61 was reported in Cold Bay Thursday. A shift in the weather pattern takes us from cold and dry to cloudy, milder with a side of strong winds, rain and snow for the north Gulf coast and Southeast Alaska starting Saturday morning.
