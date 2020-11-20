Advertisement

Alaska official seeks initiative audit to calm questions

Voting
Voting(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:20 AM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Republican Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says he plans to seek an audit of votes cast on a statewide ballot initiative to help put to rest questions raised by some about the “validity” of election results tied to the vote tabulation equipment used in the state.

Meyer oversees elections in Alaska and says he believes the state conducted a fair and honest election. He says he’s seeking an audit of Ballot Measure 2 because of questions raised about the machines and misinformation he believes is coming from the national level.

President Donald Trump and some supporters have sought to sow doubt in the results of his race by attacking Dominion Voting Systems, which the state also uses.

