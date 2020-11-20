APD: Man found dead in Thursday morning crash was shot by another driver

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man who was found dead in a Thursday morning crash near the intersection of Dimond Boulevard and Minnesota Drive was shot by another driver, according to an update from the Anchorage Police Department.

Anchorage police are now investigating the man’s death as a homicide and have arrested a suspect in the case: 45-year-old Patrick Tauanuu.

An initial investigation by police Thursday revealed the man was driving a 2007 blue Chevrolet Tahoe on Dimond Boulevard going west when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a traffic pole.

On Friday, police said they reviewed surveillance video of the incident and officers noticed “suspicious activity” involving the Tahoe and a 2010 white Toyota Tundra in the area.

Police said the video appeared to show someone inside the Tundra fire a weapon at the Tahoe before the crash. The driver of the Tundra, later identified as Tauanuu, left the area.

After further investigation, police determined Tauanuu fired multiple times at the man in the Tahoe while he was driving on Dimond Boulevard between Arctic Boulevard and Minnesota Drive.

Police were on the scene of the crash for nearly nine hours Thursday. The investigation closed two intersections in the area and drivers were asked to find alternate routes throughout the day.

Tauanuu is being charged with first and second-degree murder. Police believe the incident was a domestic dispute.

In an arrest warrant, police said Tauanuu told police he and the man didn’t “see eye to eye.” He told officers he had fired four times at the man using a friend’s shotgun and had “only wanted to scare” him.

The arrest warrant includes a record of Tauanuu’s previous criminal history dating all the way back to an assault charge in 1995. He has also faced charges of damaging property, violating conditions of release, driving with license suspended and more, the warrant stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

