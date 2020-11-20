Austin Barrett becomes first of 4 killers to receive sentence for David Grunwald’s murder

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a hearing conducted over Zoom and livestreamed via Youtube Friday, Austin Barrett became the first of four convicted killers to be sentenced for his role in the kidnapping, beating and murder of Palmer teenager David Grunwald.

The hearing came a week after the four-year anniversary of the brutal crime committed on Nov. 13, 2016.

Earlier this year, Barrett pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and agreed to a 45-year sentence followed by 10 years of probation.

Appearing in a yellow prison jumpsuit and a black face mask Friday, Barrett, now 23, sat at a distance from his defense attorney in a space typically reserved for a jury.

Prosecutors, parents Ben and Edie Grunwald, and Judge Gregory Heath were also present in the courtroom, and some of David’s extended family members appeared remotely via Zoom.

The hearing began with poignant, tearful victim impact statements. Palmer District Attorney Roman Kalytiak explained why the state entered into a plea agreement in the case. Barrett’s defense attorney, Craig Howard, spoke about the future, when his client will eventually face a parole board and release from custody.

Barrett read an apology directed at the Grundwald family, his own family and Alaskans, but before he spoke, Ben and Edie Grunwald chose to leave the courtroom.

Judge Heath accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Barrett to serve 65 years with 20 suspended, leaving 45 years of active time.

Separate juries convicted each of the three other defendants — Erick Almandinger, Dominic Johnson and Bradley Renfro — of first-degree murder. Their sentencing hearings have been delayed due to the pandemic.

