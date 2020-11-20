Advertisement

Bernie’s Bungalow Lounge to close daily operations Saturday

(WIBW)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:20 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bernie’s Bungalow Lounge in downtown Anchorage is stopping daily operations starting on Saturday until further notice.

The martini bar posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening about the closure, citing “unending” municipal COVID-19 mandates and the threat of forced closures as the reason the establishment will cease daily operations as of now.

“With 30 years of food & entertainment business behind us, we sincerely thank and appreciate our suppliers, staff and of course customers of whom many are our extended family,” the Facebook post reads.

The establishment’s venue will remain available for private events, offering its three self-contained spaces and a large patio for rent.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
Road reopens Thursday evening nearly 9 hours after deadly early morning crash
The Fairbanks District Attorney conducted a review of the 2015 case against Daniel Lloyd...
Pirate: Man with history of sexual assault allegations across multiple states, including Alaska, arrested in Idaho
Fred Meyer offers rapid COVID-19 antibody test
Coronavirus
551 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Wednesday
State of Alaska wins $1.27 million in settlement with Apple

Latest News

A doorbell camera captured two men breaking into an Anchorage family's home and stealing...
Anchorage family tracks down, confronts burglary suspect accused of stealing their relative’s ashes
Over 1,500 kids in the Roanoke area are currently signed up for the Angel Tree program.
Dimond Salvation Army Thrift Store to close its doors at the end of December
1 new death, 505 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Raven stamp by Rico Worl.
US Postal Service picks Tlingit artist’s design for a 2021 stamp