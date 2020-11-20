Bernie’s Bungalow Lounge to close daily operations Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bernie’s Bungalow Lounge in downtown Anchorage is stopping daily operations starting on Saturday until further notice.

The martini bar posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening about the closure, citing “unending” municipal COVID-19 mandates and the threat of forced closures as the reason the establishment will cease daily operations as of now.

“With 30 years of food & entertainment business behind us, we sincerely thank and appreciate our suppliers, staff and of course customers of whom many are our extended family,” the Facebook post reads.

The establishment’s venue will remain available for private events, offering its three self-contained spaces and a large patio for rent.

