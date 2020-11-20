Dimond Salvation Army Thrift Store to close its doors at the end of December

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A local staple in thrift shopping is shutting down one of their major locations.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store located on Dimond Boulevard is shutting down towards the end of December.

The organization announced the closure on Thursday and said several key factors have driven the decision. The pandemic has resulted in the store shutting down multiple times and the 2018 earthquake caused significant damage and financial investment.

A press release says the store was not making income goals or turning a profit. The lease on the building is also up on Dec. 31, but the plan is to shut doors three weeks prior in order to transfer products to the Nothern Lights location.

“We appreciate the support the public provides when they choose to make purchases at our stores, as they are helping us to impact the lives of those in the most need. It is our hope that our supporters will continue to visit our Northern Lights Store and understand that decisions of this nature are never easy, but that we are confident we are doing what is best for The Salvation Army here in Anchorage,” said Peter Pemberton, divisional secretary for Business for the Alaska Division, in the release.

