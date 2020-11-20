Advertisement

Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai Brown Bears junior hockey teams pause season

(KCRG)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:56 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The North American Hockey Leagues Kenai River Brown Bears and Fairbanks Ice Dogs put their season on pause due to Minnesota’s new COVID-19 restrictions that order amateur sports take a four-week break beginning Friday.

The Brown Bears and Ice Dogs relocated to Minnesota to play their NAHL Season, Kenai is currently undefeated while Fairbanks is winless. In a Facebook live video, Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt announced his team would be taking a five-week break and planned to return to the ice after Christmas. The NAHL is a junior A hockey league for players between 16 and 21 years of age. The amateur league is meant to help players play either pro or college hockey.

