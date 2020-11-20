Fairview Elementary celebrates ‘Parent Appreciation Day’ with holiday food bags

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, faculty and staff stood outside in the frigid temperatures to pass out holiday goody bags for parents to show their appreciation. With help from donations, Fairview Elementary School was able to create more than 100 bags and pass out 40 turkeys.

The heavy bags were filled with food items that could be used in the coming weeks: pumpkin puree, gravy mix, canned corn, stuffing and cornbread.

But, the main objective of the event was for the parents to know they are appreciated, that is what Fairview Elementary School teacher Patty Ortiz-Perham told Alaska’s News Source.

“We could not do this without the help of the families, without the help of the parents and the siblings, we could not do this, the staff and the teachers here work hard, but so do the families and parents,” she said. “... This year is different because we know that parents have a different job this year, and we know that it’s been hard, and a struggle for everybody, students, staff, teachers, and the families, this is just different and we wanted to let them know that we recognize that.”

Ortiz-Perham said the event was also a success because the teachers had the opportunity to see the students face-to-face. “We all want to hug them, and we want to reach out to them but, but just being able to see them in person, it’s great for us and it’s great for them.”

