Land conservation plan stirs fight over Trump restrictions

NPS photo of Glacier Bay by Jake McFee.
NPS photo of Glacier Bay by Jake McFee. (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - U.S. officials say proposed land conservation purchases in dozens of states would preserve natural areas and increase access to tourist destinations.

The announcement Friday comes as lawmakers from both parties push back on Trump administration restrictions on how the money can be spent. The $125 million in congressionally authorized spending would buy up private property inside the boundaries of places including Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park, Kentucky’s Green River National Wildlife Refuge and Florida’s Everglades region.

Some senators are objecting to a recent order from U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt that empowers local and state officials to block the purchases.

