Rural challenges as Covid-19 spikes, how the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation is battling the pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday was National Rural Health Day and in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, it presented a good reason to check in on one of Alaska’s hardest-hit rural regions, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Dr. Ellen Hodges is the Chief of Staff for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation and she explains one of the biggest obstacles nurses, patients and doctors face in the isolated western Alaskan region. “We just don’t have the backup and the resources that other places have and it’s easier for us to get overwhelmed. We don’t have an ICU so if we have a patient that needs ICU level care and all the ICU beds in the state are full it’s not like we can hold them somewhere that usually takes care of ICU patients.” Says Dr. Hodges.

YKHC serves 58 rural communities in the remote region of the last frontier. Some of those villages have been on lockdown for weeks, just recently it was recommended that all of them follow suit. Though sparsely populated the YK Delta is now leading the state in per capita infections. There are 152.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

“What we’re seeing is terrible, we’re seeing increased deaths, increased hospitalizations, increased cases, people are afraid for themselves and their family. I’m afraid for people, these are my friends and family that are on the front line here but just to see the team come together it’s really, it’s inspiring. In spite of all the difficulties, I think that’s what’s going to get us through.”

A recent positive change to the plight of the residents in the YK Delta area is a recent shipment of rapid Covid-19 antigen tests. Until that shipment patients had to go to a clinic, that test then had to be sent to Bethel, then from Bethel, the test had to be shipped to Anchorage. With these new tests, they can get results much faster and with fewer impediments along the way.

Rural health care can be tricky anywhere but few places are as spread out, and by proxy challenging, as Alaska’s many towns and villages. Until a vaccine is readily available and the threat of overwhelming the regional and state hospital capacity has dissipated these concerning numbers from rural regions will continue to draw attention.

