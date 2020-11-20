Snow sport athletes ask for leaders to take stand on climate change

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Alaskan winter sports athletes are urging leaders to take a stand on climate change.

The snow sport athletes partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund and released a video as a statewide message to Alaska’s leaders.

The snow sport athletes include previous Olympians, a U.S. ski team member, a junior Iditarod winner and athletes from other sports.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined in on a zoom call Thursday where the video was message first played.

She said afterward, “I recognize that the policy challenges that we have in front of us as we deal with emissions that are not just limited to where they are released, but have an impact certainly globally, and our responsibility as Alaskans, as Americans and as participants in a broader global society that we’ve got an obligation to work to address it.”

