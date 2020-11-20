Advertisement

Snow sport athletes ask for leaders to take stand on climate change

Whaleback Ski Area
Whaleback Ski Area(WCAX)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:46 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Alaskan winter sports athletes are urging leaders to take a stand on climate change.

The snow sport athletes partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund and released a video as a statewide message to Alaska’s leaders.

The snow sport athletes include previous Olympians, a U.S. ski team member, a junior Iditarod winner and athletes from other sports.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined in on a zoom call Thursday where the video was message first played.

She said afterward, “I recognize that the policy challenges that we have in front of us as we deal with emissions that are not just limited to where they are released, but have an impact certainly globally, and our responsibility as Alaskans, as Americans and as participants in a broader global society that we’ve got an obligation to work to address it.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
Road reopens Thursday evening nearly 9 hours after deadly early morning crash
A bar counter at 907 Alehouse is empty of customers, while the dining rooms host dozens of...
Businesses prepare as possible restaurant closures loom
Fred Meyer offers rapid COVID-19 antibody test
1 new death, 505 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
A doorbell camera captured two men breaking into an Anchorage family's home and stealing...
Anchorage family tracks down, confronts burglary suspect accused of stealing their relative’s ashes

Latest News

Voting
Alaska official seeks initiative audit to calm questions
Undated photo of Lucy Ivan.
‘Too much at stake to continue to live carelessly’: Grieving Akiak family implores others to follow pandemic safety guidance
Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai Brown Bears junior hockey teams pause season
ASD outlines their five year goals and guardrails
Anchorage School Board shares new 5-year goals, guardrails