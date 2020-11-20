Troopers carry Soldotna man into custody after he doesn’t pull over, runs into the woods and gets frostbite

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Soldotna man got frostbite after he ran from troopers following a failed traffic stop Thursday night.

AST says it all started around 11 p.m. when troopers tried to stop a vehicle for moving violations on the Kenai Spur Highway near Beaver Loop Road in Kenai.

Troopers say 24-year-old John Q. Wilson was behind the wheel at the time. Instead of stopping he tried to lose the troopers but ended up getting his vehicle stuck on a four-wheel-drive trail in a remote location near Spirit Lake. He then took off on foot into a nearby wooded area. Troopers, along with both the Kenai and Soldotna Police Department, looked for him for over an hour but were unsuccessful.

“Temperatures that morning dropped well below 20°f,” AST wrote in an online dispatch. “Approximately five hours later Wilson was located about a quarter-mile from where he had fled his vehicle.”

AST says when law enforcement found him he had severe frostbite and was no longer able to walk. Troopers then had to carry Wilson about an eighth of a mile through the woods. He was then taken to the Central Peninsula Hospital.

Troopers say he was issued misdemeanor citations for driving while under the influence of controlled substances, driving while license revoked, second degree fail to stop at the direction of a police officer, and violating condition of release as he was on release conditions for a previous DUI charge.

