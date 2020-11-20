Virtual lounge offers support for people struggling with alcohol misuse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Holidays can be a difficult time of year for many reasons, and Recover Alaska wants people to know there is help for those struggling with substance misuse.

The nonprofit works to reduce excessive alcohol use and harm.

“If there is one thing this year has taught us, it’s to be thankful for what we have,” said Tiffany Hall, executive director of Recover Alaska. “Rather than feeling ‘stuck’ at home without our friends and loved ones this Thanksgiving, we created the Sober Gratitude Lounge to give Alaskans a mental break. It’s a new space to go with some fun resources and support for everyone, no matter their relationship with alcohol.”

The interactive virtual lounge features testimonials from people across the state who have found strength in sober living to how to host a socially distant holiday celebration online. Another resource it offers is tips for staying sober through gatherings where there is a focus on alcohol; suggestions include taking care of yourself first and letting people know in advance that you won’t be drinking.

Recipes for mocktails and a link to free access to the Step Away app, a locally developed app helping people track their relationship with alcohol, can also be found.

Recover Alaska says the Sober Gratitude lounge will be accessible through the end of November.

