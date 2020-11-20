Winds pick up, clouds move in, but temperatures warm up as storms push in from the southwest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Partly cloudy on Friday in Anchorage with 15 mph winds out of the north, 40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 26 degrees. Friday night with partly clear skies becoming mostly cloudy, 20 mph winds, 40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm, temperatures drop down to 23 degrees. Cloudy on Saturday in Anchorage with 20 mph winds out of the north, 40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a 50% chance of snow as temperatures warm up to 30 degrees. Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies and light winds, temperatures drop down to 25 degrees. Looking ahead, partly sunny for Sunday with light winds while temperatures warm up to 30 degrees.

Storms move close and will bring Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) to the western Gulf of Alaska today and will continue on towards the northern Gulf Coast Saturday morning. Expect Storm Force Winds (47-73) across the Barren Islands Friday night and across the northern Gulf Coast Saturday morning. Along with the winds, a wintry mix of rain and snow will be likely for coastal regions and higher elevations. This system does not look to deliver a major impact in terms of snow for the Anchorage Bowl as mountains should do a good job of blocking these storms and keeping the area relatively or even mostly dry. The tug between high pressure over the mainland and storms in the Gulf will create an increase in local winds for Turnagain Arm and the Matanuska Valley. These winds will be the strongest Saturday morning before diminishing Saturday night.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, beginning Monday, high pressure over the Central Bering Sea will be stuck in the middle of storms (out west) in Russia (Kamchatka Peninsula) and storms off to the east centered over the Gulf of Alaska. The weather becomes more active as the Kamchatka storm moves eastward Monday into Tuesday. This will strengthen air and storm flow out of the northwest and head southeast into the Alaska Peninsula. The cold air that moves in behind the storms from Russia will enhance winds across the Western Bering Sea on Tuesday. Another storm system will develop over the Central Aleutians late Tuesday into Wednesday and will lift northward over the Bristol Bay area. Storms keep an active weather pattern as they continue moving out of the Bering Sea and North Pacific Ocean and head towards Southcentral by the middle of next week.

