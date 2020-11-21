APD investigating deadly shooting in Mountain View off Lane Street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Lane Street and East 2nd Avenue.

Officials say around 10:39 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found an adult male victim with shots to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Detectives believe this shooting is isolated and unrelated to the homicide that happened on Friday night.

