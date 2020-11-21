Bean’s Cafe in need of help to pull off 2020 Thanksgiving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving is normally one of the busiest days for the Alaska Food Bank and Bean’s Cafe. On a normal year, it’s all hands on deck for staff with cooking, cleaning and providing a delicious hot meal for those in need. But unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebrations won’t have the normal buzz of people. Bean’s Cafe will be almost empty. Only staff allowed inside

“We are so distraught, as is everybody, that we can’t allow people in and that even we, as staff, aren’t able to experience the holidays the same way that we always have,” says Diane Arthur, development director of Bean’s Cafe and The Children’s Lunchbox. “We’re really encouraging people to donate this year.”

This year, the food bank had to get creative. People will still be receiving meals, but instead of crowding into one building, the meals will be delivered to them. An estimated 11,000 families will be getting meals, but according to Arthur, it’s a task they can’t pull off alone.

“Because of COVID we can’t allow people into the shelter or into the cafe this year. In lieu of that, we are begging and pleading with people for food donations, monitory donations, clothes,” says Arthur. “We need tons of winter clothes, all of our clothing donations are being dropped off at the Sullivan Arena. All of our food donations, regardless of programs, are dropped off at Bean’s Cafe.”

According to its website, Bean’s Cafe says the most needed items for Thanksgiving 2020 that they need to be donated are whole, frozen turkeys, potatoes, fresh vegetables, dinner rolls and stuffing.

For more information on how you can help this year you can visit the Bean’s Cafe website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.