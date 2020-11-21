Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save puppy

By WINK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:34 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, Fla. (WINK) - Video shows a man jumping into action to save his puppy from the grip of an alligator.

“He just came out like a missile,” Richard Wilbanks said.

He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his puppy Gunner’s life.

“They’re like children to us,” Richard Wilbanks said.

He pried opened the alligator’s mouth until it released his dog. Even after being dragged under water in the alligator’s jaws, Gunner is doing just fine.

“They had one little puncture wound. My hands were just chewed up,” Richard Wilbanks said. “But I was able to save Gunner’s life.”

The terrifying encounter was recorded due to a partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fStop Foundation.

“The video was jarring,” said Meredith Budd, the regional policy director at the Florida Wildlife Foundation.

The cameras, set up as part of a campaigned called Sharing the Landscape, typically capture videos of animals like deer or bobcats.

Their goal is to help people appreciate and understand the wildlife they live near. By doing so, they hope it helps reduce the conflicts that can sometimes happen between people and nature.

“It gives us a new appreciation. We do need to be aware they are wild animals,” Louise Wilbanks said. “They’re not here for our benefit. We’re very lucky to share the space with them.”

Gunner is now a little hesitant getting near the water, but Richard Wilbanks calls it a learning experience. He keeps Gunner away from the water now, and always on a leash.

“Keep your guard up, enjoy, but don’t get too close,” Louise Wilbanks said.

The Wilbanks decided not to call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission because he says it’s the alligator’s home that it was doing what an alligator does to survive.

Copyright 2020 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
APD: Man found dead in Thursday morning crash was shot by another driver
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Alaska to go from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit starting October 2021
Austin Barrett becomes first of 4 killers to receive sentence for David Grunwald’s murder
A doorbell camera captured two men breaking into an Anchorage family's home and stealing...
Anchorage family tracks down, confronts burglary suspect accused of stealing their relative’s ashes
People lined up at Loussac Library to receive a COVID-19 test.
‘Extremely worried’: Anchorage health care officials share grim COVID-19 numbers before Thanksgiving

Latest News

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings poses with ‘Silver Spoons’ actor
He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save his dog
Now she's sharing her experience battling the virus with others and hoping they take the...
Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19