Advertisement

DHSS reports 676 new COVID-19 cases and one death related to COVID-19

670 resident cases and 6 nonresident cases
(WSAZ)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 676 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska. 670 are Alaska residents. One new death was reported on Saturday. DHSS reported the person who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 60s. Since the pandemic started there have been 101 resident and 1 non-resident deaths.

Since COVID-19 cases were first reported in the state, there have been a total of 27,224 COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

DHSS says at least 612 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. 116 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 13 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Fourteen of these patients are on a ventilator.

DHSS says 918,745 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, although that number does not reflect a unique number of individuals for each test.

The majority of cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 333 cases there.

Six of the new cases were reported in nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 333
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 86
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 12
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 94
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 15
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 36
  • Nome Census Area: 4
  • North Slope Borough: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 11
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 9
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2
  • Sitka City and Borough: 8
  • Skagway Municipality: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 43
  • Dillingham: 4
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 7
  • Unknown: 1

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional data from DHSS.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
APD: Man found dead in Thursday morning crash was shot by another driver
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Alaska to go from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit starting October 2021
Austin Barrett becomes first of 4 killers to receive sentence for David Grunwald’s murder
A doorbell camera captured two men breaking into an Anchorage family's home and stealing...
Anchorage family tracks down, confronts burglary suspect accused of stealing their relative’s ashes
People lined up at Loussac Library to receive a COVID-19 test.
‘Extremely worried’: Anchorage health care officials share grim COVID-19 numbers before Thanksgiving

Latest News

Undated photo.
COVID-19 case surge in YK Delta worries health officials
Volunteers put up holiday lights downtown.
Turning downtown Anchorage into a ‘City of Lights’
police
Man found dead after Friday evening shooting near Russian Jack Park
Lemon Creek Correctional Center partners with JAMM to help students with music education
Inmates help music teacher in Juneau make instruments for students to take home