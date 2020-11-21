DHSS reports 676 new COVID-19 cases and one death related to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 676 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska. 670 are Alaska residents. One new death was reported on Saturday. DHSS reported the person who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 60s. Since the pandemic started there have been 101 resident and 1 non-resident deaths.

Since COVID-19 cases were first reported in the state, there have been a total of 27,224 COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

DHSS says at least 612 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. 116 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 13 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Fourteen of these patients are on a ventilator.

DHSS says 918,745 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, although that number does not reflect a unique number of individuals for each test.

The majority of cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 333 cases there.

Six of the new cases were reported in nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 333

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 86

Kodiak Island Borough: 12

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 94

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 15

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 36

Nome Census Area: 4

North Slope Borough: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 11

City and Borough of Juneau: 9

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 8

Skagway Municipality: 1

Bethel Census Area: 43

Dillingham: 4

Kusilvak Census Area: 7

Unknown: 1

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional data from DHSS.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.