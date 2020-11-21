Advertisement

Local boy scout creates Food Bank of Alaska donation bin as eagle project

The bin sits in front of the Food Bank of Alaska
Scout from troop 209 creates a donation bin for eagle project.
Scout from troop 209 creates a donation bin for eagle project.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:42 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A local boy scout in Boy Scout Troop 209 is working to get his Eagle Scout badge. So for his eagle project, he decided to help those in need.

Lachlan Kotarski is a junior in high school and recently has spent most of his free time working on creating a donation bin for the Food Bank of Alaska.

“So at first it had a really weird design, it looked like a wooden outhouse, and then it transformed into a bear box, a wide metal bear box,” said Kotarski.

Kotarski told Alaska’s News Source he spent countless hours at a shop on King Street where he worked with a man named Art at General Mechanical who offered to help him make his dream a reality.

Jenny Di Grappa, development director at Food Bank of Alaska, said they couldn’t be happier with the outcome and know it will be utilized for years.

“From concept to creation, it evolved with the support of again his troop and again General Mechanical, and it’s become the most amazing donation for our organization,” Di Grappa said. ”It will be an opportunity for us to collect, if not years for decades to come.”

Kotarski said he wanted to thank community members and his scoutmaster for helping him throughout the whole process, but also his grandparents for pushing him to finish.

