Man found dead after Mountain View shooting Friday evening

By Makayla Clark
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead after an evening shooting in Mountain View, Anchorage police say. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, patrol division officers responded to shots fired near Bliss and Pine streets in the Mountain View neighborhood.

APD said they found an adult man dead with trauma to his upper body. They are asking people to avoid the area while investigation occurs.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call 311 or Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP.

