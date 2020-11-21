Turning downtown Anchorage into a ‘City of Lights’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman is hoping to bring back a program that brought holiday lights to downtown Anchorage. Jennifer Christensen is working with the Anchorage Downtown Partnership to revive the “City of Lights.”

Christensen said she had childhood memories of coming downtown to see Anchorage lit up for the holidays. She decided that her company, Beacon Media and Marketing, could help bring the program back at a time when people could use some cheer.

“I just called some friends in the business and I said, ‘hey, what do you think about this being the year that we try and bring this back, that we bring back the City of Lights?’ That we light up our businesses and our homes, just to say that we do have hope and we do believe that the future is going to be better,” she said.

On Friday, volunteer crews began putting up thousands of light strands at locations downtown. A kick-off event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, when the Downtown Partnership will help celebrate with light installations throughout downtown as well as other family friendly activities.

Christensen is working on an interactive map at the Anchorage Lights website that will list displays across the city.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.