Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.(Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:57 AM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The account is separate from the @RealDonaldTrump account, which the president frequently uses to tweet.

About a dozen White House Twitter accounts will be affected, including accounts for the nation’s first lady and press secretary.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is preparing to support the transition of the official White House accounts the same way it did for the presidential transition in 2017.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

