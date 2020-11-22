Advertisement

A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week

Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.
Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Southcentral and Southeast finish up with one storm moving through Saturday night, another one is heading into Southwest Alaska. Rain, snow and a wintry mix are all part of this next system that will slide through the Aleutian Islands and into Bristol Bay on Sunday. The front from that storm will then swing through the Gulf of Alaska on Monday. Coastal areas of Southcentral and Southeast will see another round of rain and snow.

Another storm is headed toward the West Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday with snow, rain, elevated winds and high surf expected for coastal communities. The southern coast of the Seward Peninsula could see surf 2 to 4 feet above normal high tide.

Starting Wednesday, the front from that system will make the swing through Southcentral and Southeast. Anchorage has a chance to see some snow with this storm.

Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley will see clouds and a few sunny breaks on Sunday with cloudy skies returning on Monday. More sunshine expected for Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
APD: Man found dead in Thursday morning crash was shot by another driver
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Alaska to go from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit starting October 2021
Austin Barrett becomes first of 4 killers to receive sentence for David Grunwald’s murder
A doorbell camera captured two men breaking into an Anchorage family's home and stealing...
Anchorage family tracks down, confronts burglary suspect accused of stealing their relative’s ashes
People lined up at Loussac Library to receive a COVID-19 test.
‘Extremely worried’: Anchorage health care officials share grim COVID-19 numbers before Thanksgiving

Latest News

Point Hope Eve Attungana_JP 11-20-20
A storm-filled weather pattern for Alaska
Strong storms headed for the southeast
Winds pick up, clouds move in, but temperatures warm up as storms push in from the southwest
Eklutna Lake_Robin Luanan Crowley_JP 11-19-20
A stormy weather pattern brings in rain, snow and gusty winds
Storms headed towards the southeast as well
Morning fog disappears as the sun begins to peek out Thursday