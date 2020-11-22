A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Southcentral and Southeast finish up with one storm moving through Saturday night, another one is heading into Southwest Alaska. Rain, snow and a wintry mix are all part of this next system that will slide through the Aleutian Islands and into Bristol Bay on Sunday. The front from that storm will then swing through the Gulf of Alaska on Monday. Coastal areas of Southcentral and Southeast will see another round of rain and snow.

Another storm is headed toward the West Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday with snow, rain, elevated winds and high surf expected for coastal communities. The southern coast of the Seward Peninsula could see surf 2 to 4 feet above normal high tide.

Starting Wednesday, the front from that system will make the swing through Southcentral and Southeast. Anchorage has a chance to see some snow with this storm.

Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley will see clouds and a few sunny breaks on Sunday with cloudy skies returning on Monday. More sunshine expected for Tuesday.

