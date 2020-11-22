DHSS reports 523 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 523 new COVID-19 cases and one new death related to COVID-19 in Alaska. 517 are Alaska residents. One new death was reported on Sunday. Since the pandemic started there have been 102 resident and one non-resident deaths.

Since COVID-19 cases were first reported in the state, there have been a total of 27,773 COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

DHSS says at least 612 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. 120 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 13 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Seventeen of these patients are on a ventilator.

DHSS says 926,361 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, although that number does not reflect a unique number of individuals for each test.

The majority of cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 300 cases there.

Six of the new cases were reported in nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 30

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 50

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 15

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 36

Nome Census Area: 3

North Slope Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 13

Sitka City and Borough: 4

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 22

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2

Dillingham: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 6

Unknown: 3

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional data from DHSS.

