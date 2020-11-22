Advertisement

Dimond girls and Service boys claim team titles at the Alaska state high school swim invite

Coaches from Dimond and Service celebrate on the podium after their team's victories at the...
Coaches from Dimond and Service celebrate on the podium after their team's victories at the 2020 Alaska high school swimming invite. (Courtesy: Jodi Mclaughlin)(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dimond girls and the Service boys won team championships at the Alaska state high school swim invite at Bartlett High School over the weekend. This swim meet was meant to fill the void left by the cancellation of the Alaska School Activities Association state championships earlier this year due to COVID-19. Full results from this meet can be found here.

[Alaska swimmers take a COVID-19 conscious approach to stay in the pool and compete]

