DOC confirms first inmate death related to COVID-19

Idaho Department of Correction announced a third inmate has died of COVID-19 following a...
Idaho Department of Correction announced a third inmate has died of COVID-19 following a hospitalization in Arizona.(Pixabay)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Goose Creek Correctional Center inmate died Sunday, November 22, from complications related to COVID-19, according to a press release from the DOC.

The inmate who died was 69-years-old with underlying health issues, the release states. The inmate was taken from the Goose Creek Correctional Center to Providence Hospital on Friday and was pronounced dead Sunday morning just before 11:00 a.m.

The DOC says the inmate had been in custody since 2006 and was serving a 90-year sentence for Murder 1.

The name of the inmate will not be released to protect their private health information, according to the DOC.

This is the first COVID-19 related death of an inmate in the Alaska Department of Corrections.

