Good Samaritans save eight people from frigid waters after boat capsizes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to Alaska State Troopers Daily Dispatch, eight people were on a 16′ skiff headed to Ketchikan from Pennock Island when their boat capsized.

AST in Ketchikan got the report at 8:43 a.m. Saturday morning and responded to the Saxman Seaport area to assist U.S. Coast Guard with the search.

When AST and U.S. Coast Guard arrived at the Saxman Seaport, the report says a good Samaritan had just arrived with eight people on the boat who confirmed their boat had capsized.

During an investigation AST reported, “several good Samaritans” responded to the scene to help rescue all eight from the water. The boat had capsized about 150 yards from the shore. AST confirmed that everyone on the boat was wearing their life vests.

All eight people were transported to an area hospital and no injures were reported.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.