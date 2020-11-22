Advertisement

Good Samaritans save eight people from frigid waters after boat capsizes

(WJHG)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:40 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to Alaska State Troopers Daily Dispatch, eight people were on a 16′ skiff headed to Ketchikan from Pennock Island when their boat capsized.

AST in Ketchikan got the report at 8:43 a.m. Saturday morning and responded to the Saxman Seaport area to assist U.S. Coast Guard with the search.

When AST and U.S. Coast Guard arrived at the Saxman Seaport, the report says a good Samaritan had just arrived with eight people on the boat who confirmed their boat had capsized.

During an investigation AST reported, “several good Samaritans” responded to the scene to help rescue all eight from the water. The boat had capsized about 150 yards from the shore. AST confirmed that everyone on the boat was wearing their life vests.

All eight people were transported to an area hospital and no injures were reported.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
APD: Man found dead in Thursday morning crash was shot by another driver
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Alaska to go from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit starting October 2021
Austin Barrett becomes first of 4 killers to receive sentence for David Grunwald’s murder
A doorbell camera captured two men breaking into an Anchorage family's home and stealing...
Anchorage family tracks down, confronts burglary suspect accused of stealing their relative’s ashes
People lined up at Loussac Library to receive a COVID-19 test.
‘Extremely worried’: Anchorage health care officials share grim COVID-19 numbers before Thanksgiving

Latest News

UPDATE: APD is looking for an armed and dangerous suspect in shooting on Peterkin Avenue
APD investigating deadly shooting in Mountain View off Lane Street
DHSS reports 676 new COVID-19 cases and one death related to COVID-19
Undated photo.
COVID-19 case surge in YK Delta worries health officials