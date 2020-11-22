Advertisement

More problems plague Fur Rondy due to COVID-19

By Dave Leval
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:49 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Fur Rondy gift shop remains open for business. But no longer five days a week.

“We have reduced our operations here to three days a week, four hours. Four hours, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays,” said Fur Rondy Executive Director John McCleary.

There’s no choice due to the pandemic.

“We’re anticipating a 50% drop in revenue from sponsorships and registrations from events,” McCleary said.

Fur Rondy has canceled its Open World Championship Sled Dog Races, the Running of Reindeer, and other events. Those losses have contributed to a major shortfall for the organization.

“About $220,000,” McClearly said. “When we’re looking at rent, when we’re looking at payroll, even with cutbacks and everything else.”

McCleary warns groups that rely on Fur Rondy for financial help could also suffer. He has called on the community for assistance by becoming Fur Ronday members or by shopping online.

That’s where you will find the new Fur Rondy pins. You can also buy one at the store. You just have fewer days to shop there because of COVID-19.

Fur Rondy will take place from February 26th to March 7th.

