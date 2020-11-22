Suspect arrested in two homicide investigations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - UPDATE: The Anchorage Police Department arrested 26-year-old Al Leafa Jr. in connection to two homicide investigations.

Officials believe Leafa Jr. is responsible for the shootings on Lane Street and Peterkin Avenue.

Leafa Jr. is being held at the Anchorage Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of Murder I, two counts of Murder II, and two counts of Evidence Tampering.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Lane Street shooting: The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Lane Street and East 2nd Avenue.

Officials say around 10:39 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found an adult male victim with shots to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives believe this shooting is isolated and unrelated to the homicide that happened on Friday night.

Peterkin Avenue shooting: The Anchorage Police Department responded to a home near Peterkin Avenue and North Hoyt Street in Mountain view around 11:30, according to an APD Nixle.

When officers arrived they found an adult female with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

This shooting is under investigation.

