503 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

(MGN Online)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 503 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska residents and nonresidents on Monday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state total of COVID-19 deaths at 102 residents and one nonresident.

DHSS states a total of 28,273 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 617 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported. An additional 128 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 13 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nineteen of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS COVID-19 dashboard on health care capacity lists indicators for state inpatient and adult intensive care unit beds in the green with 463 inpatient beds available and 54 ICU beds available.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 933,016 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although this number does not reflect a unique individual for each test.

The majority of new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 256 in Anchorage, nine in Chugiak and 31 in Eagle River. The two new nonresident cases were also reported in Anchorage.

Large case numbers continue to be reported in the Bethel Census Area with 18 in Bethel and 55 new cases in surrounding areas.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 296
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 18
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 6
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 6
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 38
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 24
  • Nome Census Area: 5
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 7
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 6
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Sitka City and Borough: 5
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2
  • Aleutians East Borough: 3
  • Bethel Census Area: 73
  • Dillingham: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 4
  • Unknown: 1

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

