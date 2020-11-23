Advertisement

Active week ahead keeps snow in the forecast

Snowfall accumulation likely through the middle of the week.
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:06 AM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The workweek is starting off on a snowy note for much of Southcentral as a strong storm marches east. The storm just south of Kodiak is bringing heavy rain and winds to Kodiak, with a mixed bag of precipitation across coastal regions of Southcentral. Farther inland light snow flurries are falling across the Anchorage Bowl into the valley.

Activity will gradually taper off through the day as the storm continues to track across the Gulf of Alaska. This will lead to cold air advection into the evening hours. The cloudy skies will dissipate leaving us with mostly clear skies tonight and lows dipping into the teens.

While we dry out tonight, Southeast Alaska will still see fairly active weather into Tuesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Haines through this evening, where up to half a foot of snow is likely. Farther south across the panhandle a push of warmer air will keep the dominant precipitation type as rain.

Through the rest of the week we continue to see ample opportunity of snow to fall, with the best chance for accumulation arriving Wednesday night on into Thursday.

Have a blessed Monday!

