Airport Heights Elementary gives students social opportunities in an online setting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In-person schooling hasn’t been an option for most students in the Anchorage area this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with forcing classes online and making education more difficult, it has also impacted the social lives of young kids.

In an effort to provide more of those missing social opportunities, Airport Heights Elementary School has managed to host after-school programs for any students that wish to take part.

“Some students you just really get the sense that it helps their connection and their interaction. They’re just really committed to wanting that time every day,” Teacher Librarian Leslie Hannam said.

These programs are held online but they are far less structured than your typical math or science class. Students are allowed to use the chat function to communicate with one another and the topics are generally of fun and engaging nature.

Monday they focus on animals, Tuesday is Spanish club, Wednesday travel club, Thursday is for drawing and Friday is reserved for crafts.

“We’re hearing that a lot from kids just really across the board how much they miss being in school and how much they miss their friends so you know that’s huge just giving them the platform and the opportunity to connect,” School Counselor Linnea Cafmeyer said.

This year, more than most, opportunities to connect are as valued as they are hard to come by making this after-school program standout.

