Advertisement

Airport Heights Elementary gives students social opportunities in an online setting

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:58 AM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In-person schooling hasn’t been an option for most students in the Anchorage area this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with forcing classes online and making education more difficult, it has also impacted the social lives of young kids.

In an effort to provide more of those missing social opportunities, Airport Heights Elementary School has managed to host after-school programs for any students that wish to take part.

“Some students you just really get the sense that it helps their connection and their interaction. They’re just really committed to wanting that time every day,” Teacher Librarian Leslie Hannam said.

These programs are held online but they are far less structured than your typical math or science class. Students are allowed to use the chat function to communicate with one another and the topics are generally of fun and engaging nature.

Monday they focus on animals, Tuesday is Spanish club, Wednesday travel club, Thursday is for drawing and Friday is reserved for crafts.

“We’re hearing that a lot from kids just really across the board how much they miss being in school and how much they miss their friends so you know that’s huge just giving them the platform and the opportunity to connect,” School Counselor Linnea Cafmeyer said.

This year, more than most, opportunities to connect are as valued as they are hard to come by making this after-school program standout.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in two homicide investigations
DHSS reports 523 new COVID-19 cases and one new death
Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.
A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week
A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
UPDATE: Man accused of shooting a driver in Thursday’s crash could face up to 99 years in prison
Thomas Waerner is the 2020 Iditarod Champion.
‘I had to make the difficult decision’: Iditarod Champion Waerner says his team won’t run the race in 2021

Latest News

Caps are among the items on sale at Fur Rondy Store
Fur Rondy Troubles
Northern Lights timelapse in Alaska
Northern Light time lapse
Employees at Valley Hotel and Open Cafe have option to wear masks
PALMER MASK MANDATE
For the past 45 years the American Cancer Society has used The Great American Smokeout as a...
Help and hope, The Great American Smokeout has offered both for over 40 years