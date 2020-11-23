Advertisement

Anchorage goalie Jeremy Swayman looks forward to stopping pucks as a pro

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:42 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage goalie Jeremy Swayman is doing his best to stay sharp in net with professional hockey leagues like the ECHL, AHL, and NHL delayed due to COVID-19. The 2017 Boston Bruins draft pick is waiting to make his pro debut after a successful career at the University of Maine. Watch the video above to hear from Swayman, and how he is preparing for his pro debut.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: APD is looking for an armed and dangerous suspect in shooting on Peterkin Avenue
DHSS reports 676 new COVID-19 cases and one death related to COVID-19
Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.
A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week
Austin Barrett becomes first of 4 killers to receive sentence for David Grunwald’s murder
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Alaska to go from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit starting October 2021

Latest News

Thomas Waerner is the 2020 Iditarod Champion.
‘I had to make the difficult decision’: Iditarod Champion Waerner says his team won’t run the race in 2021
Coaches from Dimond and Service celebrate on the podium after their team's victories at the...
Dimond girls and Service boys claim team titles at the Alaska state high school swim invite
Alaska swimmers take a COVID-19 conscious approach to stay in the pool and compete
Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai Brown Bears junior hockey teams pause season