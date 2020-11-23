Anchorage goalie Jeremy Swayman looks forward to stopping pucks as a pro

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage goalie Jeremy Swayman is doing his best to stay sharp in net with professional hockey leagues like the ECHL, AHL, and NHL delayed due to COVID-19. The 2017 Boston Bruins draft pick is waiting to make his pro debut after a successful career at the University of Maine. Watch the video above to hear from Swayman, and how he is preparing for his pro debut.

