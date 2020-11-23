Anchorage man arrested after allegedly hitting police officer with SUV

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a 27-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including assault, after the man allegedly used his SUV to hit an officer and multiple vehicles.

Anchorage Police Department says on Nov. 18 an officer saw a 2008 white Chevy Equinox parked on the 4600-block of Juneau Street; inside the SUV was a man later identified as Cody D. Riggs. The officer blocked in the Equinox with his patrol vehicle and then approached Riggs who was reportedly passed out behind the wheel of the running vehicle.

The officer saw signs of impairment after waking Riggs up. Riggs allegedly provided the officer with a false name. Then, a second officer arrived.

“Riggs put his vehicle into drive and began to ram his way out,” APD wrote in a Nixle alert. “In the process, the Chevy slid on the ice, lurched forward over the parking block, and went through some trees. Riggs circled to the left, violently crashed into the first officer’s patrol vehicle, hit the first officer’s body, and struck another uninvolved government vehicle that happened to be parked in the area. Riggs narrowly missed striking a pedestrian, and hit another parked civilian truck before driving away from the area.”

The suspect was able to flee the scene. During a days-long investigation, APD says they were able to positively identify Riggs as the suspect and found Riggs had a suspended driver’s license, outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants.

Officers obtained another warrant for Riggs which included charges of resisting, assault, failure to stop, leaving the scene of a collision, false information, reckless endangerment and driving while license suspended. Riggs was arrested Friday.

APD says the officer hit by the SUV did sustain a leg injury but is expected to return to work soon.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.