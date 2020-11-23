Advertisement

KPB housing program application deadline is fast approaching

(Source: CNN)(WRDW)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:16 AM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough says residents have until Nov. 30 to apply for housing relief if they’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The KPB partnered with the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation to provide rent and mortgage relief to residents.

The KPB says you must live in the Kenai Peninsula Borough and outside the city limits of Homer, Kachemak City, Kenai, Seldovia, Seward and Soldotna to qualify.

Those accepted will receive up to $1,200 each month for the months of September through December 2020. Payment will be issued directly to the lender or landlord.

Currently, applications are being verified. The KPB says Catholic Social Services is calling in order that the applications are received. They add If CSS left you a message, you have two weeks to respond before your application is closed.

More information can be found on the KPB CARES ACT Relief Fund Program website or by calling the toll-free number 1-855-926-0195 for basic program information.

The KPB says household income at the time of application must be at or below $71,760. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until housing relief funds have run out.

