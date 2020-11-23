Man arrested on multiple charges after crashing into APD patrol officer’s vehicle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been charged for operating a vehicle under the influence, which resulted in the injury of an Anchorage Police Department patrol officer.

The man, identified by police as 19-year-old Cody Peterson, was driving a 2007 white Toyota 4Runner on Boniface Parkway around 3 a.m. Monday when police say he ran a red light and struck an APD patrol vehicle that was driving through a green light on Debarr Road. The collision pushed the patrol vehicle into a light pole and caused serious damage to the vehicle, APD said.

APD said the officer had to be cut out of her vehicle by Anchorage Fire Department responders and transported to a local hospital with a head injury. APD says the officer has since been released from the hospital.

Peterson did not appear to have injuries from the collision but APD said he did demonstrate signs of impairment. Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Peterson and decided to charge him for operating under the influence, APD said. He has since been taken to the Anchorage jail on additional charges, including reckless driving and assault.

While officers investigated the collision, the intersection of Debarr Road and Boniface was closed. All lanes have since reopened for vehicle traffic.

