Advertisement

Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:32 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (CNN) - A Virginia man is charged with assault after deliberately breathing on a group of women.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Raymond Deskins is the man seen on a video exhaling at a gathered crowd.

The incident occurred outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Sterling on Saturday.

The 24-second video shows the 61-year-old Deskins getting into a verbal conflict with a group of Trump protesters.

Authorities say Deskins was released on a summons.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in two homicide investigations
DHSS reports 523 new COVID-19 cases and one new death
Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.
A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week
APD looking for armed and dangerous suspect in shooting on Peterkin Avenue
Thomas Waerner is the 2020 Iditarod Champion.
‘I had to make the difficult decision’: Iditarod Champion Waerner says his team won’t run the race in 2021

Latest News

“Let Us Dream” aims to outline Francis’ vision of a more economically and environmentally just...
Pope Francis’ book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
A woman who works as a housekeeper was on her way to work and was lucky to survive the attack.
Woman who was pushed onto NY subway can't remember attack
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie
‘Pie it forward:’ How you can give back and get a delicious dessert