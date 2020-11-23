Murkowski says it’s time to begin the transition process regarding the 2020 election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski released a statement on Sunday expressing her thoughts on the 2020 election and results.

“As states wrap up the 2020 election and certify the results, it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure that we respect the integrity of the election process and uphold Americans’ faith in our electoral system. Each state has worked to ensure a free and fair elections process. President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit. A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process. It is time to begin the full and formal transition process.”

A federal judge dismissed President Donald Trump’s campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, a day after the judge shot down Trump’s claims, the president and other plaintiffs filed a notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Read the full story: Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.