Parking is free at Alaska State Parks the day after Thanksgiving

The Albert Loop Trailhead at the Eagle River Nature Center.
The Albert Loop Trailhead at the Eagle River Nature Center. (KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:13 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are encouraged to get outside this holiday, and the Alaska State parks will waive the parking fee at all facilities on Friday. A daily parking fee usually costs between $5 and $10.

“While free parking is a holiday tradition with Alaska State Parks, I think helping Alaskans get a little more fresh air and sunshine might be more welcome this year than ever,” Ricky Gease, director of the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, said in a prepared statement.

The Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation’s website asks people with symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid visiting the parks. Park visitors without COVID-19 symptoms are still asked to be socially distant while visiting the area by keeping six feet between themselves and others.

Park visitors are also asked to keep their groups small and bring cleaning supplies for any public facility they use. The division is still allowing people to access public use cabins but the cabins are not sanitized on a regular basis.

Alaska State Parks that will be free to park on Friday include the Chugach State Park, Denali State Park, Kachemak Bay State Park, Kodiak Area Parks, Caines Head State Recreation Area, Chena River State Recreation Area and Southeast State Parks.

For more information about Alaska State Parks and trails, visit the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation here.

